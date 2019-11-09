Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger has managed in France with Nancy and Monaco, in Japan with Grampus Eight and in England with Arsenal

Former Arsenal oga Arsene Wenger go hold tok tok wit Bayern Munich next week on top vacant manager job.

70 year old Wenger, tell Bein Sports say im dey plan to speak to Bayern executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge afta di Bundesliga champions sack Niko Kovac earlier dis week.

E dey come afta Rummenigge tok say Wenger "no be pesin wey dem dey consider as coach".

"We decide togeda say we go tok next week becos I dey inside Doha until Sunday. Dis na di true story," Wenger tok.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Rummenigge bin call me. I not fit ansa and by cool way I call am back.

"Him bein dey inside him car dey go for di game against Olympiakos. We tok for four to five minutes maximum and he tell me say dem don assign [Hans-Dieter] Flick to be be coach - him go manage di next two games.

"He [Rummenigge] ask me if I get interest becos dem dey look for a coach. I tell am say I no dey tink about am - it need some time to have a think about it."

Wenger bin spend 22 years in charge of Arsenal, e win di Premier League three times and di FA Cup on seven occasions before e leave di Gunners at di end of di 2017-18 season.

Afta 10 games of di Bundesliga campaign, Bayern carri fourth, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, and lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Kovac's last match in charge.

However, dem get a perfect record inside di Champions League and dia 2-0 win over Olympiakos inside Flick first game wey dey in charge for di meantime, make am dia numebr four win in four group games.

For di start of October, Bayern, still managed by Kovac, thrash Tottenham 7-2 for away Champions League game in London.