Image copyright Getty Images

Olympic Pharaohs of Egypt don begin dia AFCON U-23 campaign wit 1-0 win over Mali, in front of dia home supporters for Cairo International Stadium on Friday 8 November.

Di Group A match see striker Mostafa Mohamed score di only goal of di match afta 29 minutes to give di host dia first victory although no be game wey dem fit say e easy for dem.

Although di kontri wey go get am tough pass na South Africa wey land Cairo wit only 12 players (out of wetin suppose be 21 players) because local clubs no gree release dia players.

Di top three teams from dis tournament go also qualify for di men's football for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di top three teams from dis tournament go also qualify for di men's football for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In front of almost 25,000 supporters, Egypt midfielder Nasser Maher comot di field afta im wunjure for shoulder for first half.

For second half, Mali come back stronger to try equalise. Di West Africans best chance come 5 minutes afta second half wit one solid chance wey di Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy save from Ali Malle header.

In di second of di competition wey go run from 8 November to 22 November, Ghana score late to draw wit Cameroon.

Ghana Black Meteors score three minutes from full time to hold Cameroon to 1-1 draw for di same stadium for Cairo.

Frank Evina score for Les Lions Olympiques about 15 minutes after di second half but Mohamed Habib of Ghana manage to score di equaliser from lose ball for di Cameroon goal area.