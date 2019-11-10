Obafemi Martins still get football for bodi, never ready to retire‬

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins say im no get plans now to retire from football and im no go rush to decide im next club.‬

‪Di 35-year-old, wey play for English clubs Newcastle United and Birmingham City, don search for new club since im recover from hamstring injury for May.

‪"I love football and e still dey my body, so retirement no dey my mind," Martins tok.‬

‪"I no fit rush into di next club because at dis stage I fit make important decisions for myself and my body. ‬

‪‪Martins score 32 goals and give nine assists for di 59 times e play for im last club - Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua - before injury end im season for April 2018.‬

Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins never play for im kontri since March 2013

‪Di former Inter Milan and Levante forward also play for Newcastle for England. Later e move go China from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Seattle Sounders for February 2016.‬

‪Im score for both legs of di Chinese FA Cup final to help Shanghai Shenhua win di 2017 FA Cup. ‬

‪Dis na di first time since im begin im professional career for 2001 wey Martins no get club.

‪Martins na Nigeria number 5 all-time top scorer wit 18 goals. Im play for three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for 2006, 2008 and 2010, and di Fifa World Cup for 2010.‬

‪Im last appearance for di Super Eagles na for March 2013. ‬