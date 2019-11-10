Obafemi Martins still get football for bodi, never ready to retire
Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins say im no get plans now to retire from football and im no go rush to decide im next club.
Di 35-year-old, wey play for English clubs Newcastle United and Birmingham City, don search for new club since im recover from hamstring injury for May.
"I love football and e still dey my body, so retirement no dey my mind," Martins tok.
"I no fit rush into di next club because at dis stage I fit make important decisions for myself and my body.
Martins score 32 goals and give nine assists for di 59 times e play for im last club - Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua - before injury end im season for April 2018.
Di former Inter Milan and Levante forward also play for Newcastle for England. Later e move go China from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Seattle Sounders for February 2016.
Im score for both legs of di Chinese FA Cup final to help Shanghai Shenhua win di 2017 FA Cup.
Dis na di first time since im begin im professional career for 2001 wey Martins no get club.
Martins na Nigeria number 5 all-time top scorer wit 18 goals. Im play for three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for 2006, 2008 and 2010, and di Fifa World Cup for 2010.
Im last appearance for di Super Eagles na for March 2013.