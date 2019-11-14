Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ibrahimovic score two goals for dia 4-3 win over local rivals Los Angeles FC for im first match for March 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic say di two seasons wey im spend for LA Galaxy make am feel alive again as im confam say im go leave im Major League Soccer team inside American football.

"You want Zlatan, I give you Zlatan. welcome," na di message Ibrahimovic take announce give Galaxy fans for social medi on Wednesday nighta.

Tori be say Ibrahimovic fit return back to Serie A side AC Milan, wia im play between 2010 and 2012.

See di ogbonge record wey Zlatan don achievement for di round leather game.

Zlatan career titles

Zlatan win Europa League with Manchester United

Zlatan don win 33 major club titles for im career

Four titles wit Dutch club Ajax: two leagues, one cup, and one Super Cup.

For Italy three leagues titles, one with AC Milan and oda two with Inter, plus five Super Cups.

For France with PSG, Zlatan win two cups, three Super Cups and three leagues titles.

Spain with Barcelona, Ibra win league, two Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

England, di striker win the Community Shield, League Cup, and Europa League title.

How many goals Zlatan don score for LA Galaxy?

Ibrahimovic win Serie A title with AC Milan

Ibrahimovic na one of di best strikers of im generations. Di striker don score ova 500 goals for both club and kontri.

Di former Sweden striker, wey be 38 years score 52 goals for 53 matches wey im start for LA Galaxy since im join dem for March 2018.

Ibra awards

Zlatan celebrate afta im score against England

Ibra don win Sweden player of di year 11 times. For 2013 in win di FIFA Puskas Award for im bicycle kick goal against England for friendly match.