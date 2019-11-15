Image copyright Ghana Football Association/Twitter

Ghana start dema 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign in style as dem manage keep clean sheet in dema 2-0 win against South Africa.

De Blacks Stars of Ghana dominate dema Bafana Bafana counterparts throughout de game on Thursday for Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana where dem pick all three points.

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey tear de net around de 32nd minute after assistance from Jordan Ayew.

De second goal come from substitute, Kudus Mohammed who seal de victory for Ghana around de 83rd minute of de game.

For most Ghanaians, if Kwesi Appiah den en boys continue dey play well like dem do against South Africa, den dem go fit win back de heart of Ghanaian soccer fans.

After poor performances den failure to win any cup in decades, current GFA President, Kurt Okraku initiate #BringBackTheLove campaign which dem want take pull support give de Black Stars.

Ghana currently dey second place for Group C behind Sudan, who finish Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 on Wednesday.

De Black Stars go face Sao Tome and Principe in dema next match which go happen in matchday of on November 18.