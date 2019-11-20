Image copyright Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur don appoint Jose Mourinho as dia new manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

For inside statement wey di club release dem say di former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho sign contract wey go see am stay for di club until di 2022/23 season.

Spurs sack Pochettino, wey be 47, on Tuesday afta im spend five years in charge of di north London club.

Mourinho neva work since wey United sack for December 2018.

Di Chairman of di club Daniel Levy say: "with Jose we get one of di most successful managers for football. Im get beta experience, if fit ginger teams and im be great tactician. Im don win trophy dem for everi club im don coach. We believe say im go bring dat same energy come our dressing room."

Di former Chelsea, Porto, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager don reject some job opportunities, for China, Spain and Portugal, since im leave Old Trafford.