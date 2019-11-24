Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deontay Wilder defend im WBC world heavyweight title for di 10th time as im knockout Luis Ortiz

Di American bin struggle for di fight as Ruiz start strong for dia rematch fight wey happun for Las Vegas. But for seventh round, Wilder right hand blow land Ortiz for ground.

"I find my measurement, I see di shot and I take am na wetin Wilder, 34 tok.

Ortiz, wey be 40 years, manage to stand up but im no fit beat di 10 count. Im shock as Wilder bin neva do too much for di fight before im land am di blow.

Dis win mean say Wilder don move to dis level with Muhammad Ali for straight title defence without defeat. Na only Tommy Burns (11), Vitali Klitschko (11), Wladimir Klitschko (18), Larry Holmes (20) and Joe Louis (25) don manage to defend dia heavyweight crown more times straight without defeat.