Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sani Emmanuel of Nigeria collect di Golden Ball award for di best player for 2009 Under-17 World Cup

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi don do Good Samaritan to pay surgery money for Sani Emmanuel, wey be joint top scorer for 2009 Under-17 World Cup.

Emmanuel, wey be 26 now, play 10 years ago for home soil as im score five goals to epp Nigeria finish runners up. E also win di Golden Ball as di best player of di tournament.

Although im and fellow teammate Onazi get deal to go Italian club Lazio, im career begin get k-leg because of achilles tendonitis injury for im leg wey no gree go.

Onazi respond to one social media post by Emmanuel wia im ask for epp with medical surgery bill for one Lagos hospital. Im former Nigeria and Lazio youth teammate no waste time to send di money.

Emmanuel dey hope say dis im latest surgery go allow am to resurrect im career.

"I get call from di doctor say [Ogenyi] Onazi don pay Naira 1.4m (US$4,000) for my surgery and also transfer 50k for my ticket to Lagos," Emmanuel bin announce for social media.

"Thank you very much, brother. May God continue to bless you. Di surgery go happun on 2nd of December 2019."

Im success for di Under-17 World Cup see di 17-year-old Emmanuel go do trials for English clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but eventually im go Italy for 2011.

But while Onazi career begin rise Rome, Emmanuel injury affect im career for Italy so tey im find imsef dey play for Swedish lower league for 2015.

Im also play two times for Nigeria for di 2011 Under-20 World Cup for Colombia.