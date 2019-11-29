Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal sack Unai Emery afta im spend 18 months for di club

Belle dey sweet Arsenal fans afta dia club sack dia manager of 18 months Unai Emery.

Dem dey react to Emery sack with funny memes and comments for Twitter.

Tori be say Arsenal neva win in dia last seven matches and dem lose 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt for dia house for Europa League on Thursday.

Na Fans happy pass say Arsenal sack Unai Emery

Skip Twitter post by @iamOkon Wise decision by the board to sack Unai Emery on Black Friday. That way he’ll discount his payoff package. 50% most likely.



Arsenal do the smartest business in football, always! — Ediye (@iamOkon) November 29, 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal neva win for Premier League match since 6 October

For inside statement wey di club share for dia Twitter account on Friday 29th November dem say dem don part with dia head coach and im coaching team.

Josh Kroenke wey speak on behalf of Arsenal board and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment say: "We thank Unai and im colleagues well-well, wey do dia best to get di club back to compete at di level wey dem expect and demand.

We wish Unai and im team nothing but future success." Di statement tok

Di statement go on to add say dem take di decision base on di results and performances wey no meet di level wey dem require.

Dem tok say dia former player Freddie Ljunberg go take charge of di team for now.

Di Spanish coach bin dey in charge Paris St-Germain wia im win French league title and win three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, before Arsenal appoint am to succeed Arsene Wenger 2018.

Arsenal neva win for Premier League match since 6 October and dem dey eight points behind di top four position.

Na Ljungberg take charge of training on Friday as di club don begin dia search to find new head coach and dem say dem go make announcement when dem complete di process.