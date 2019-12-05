Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua go meet Andy Ruiz Jr inside Saudi Arabia on Saturday night for fight wey go decide im career for di World Heavy Weight Boxing Championship.

Di big fight wey evri dey wait for dem title am unification rematch, and e go takes place on Dec. 7 for Diriyah Arena - custom-built 15,000-seater venue inside Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Di fight go happun from 8:30 PM Nigerian Time on Saturday.

Joshua lost im world heavyweight titles to Ruiz jr wen dem first fight for New York on 1 June, 2019.

"I dey here to win - Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr face di media before dia rematch

"I dey here to win, I no get fear for mind..., I don say my prayers and take time to embrace wetin go happun on for Saturday" Na wetin Joshua tok.

"I love dis belts, dia is no way me I go let dis belt dem go... I know say im lost weight... I ready for watever go come my way... Saudi Arabia na special place wia I go make history" Na wetin Ruiz Jr tok.

Di two boxers jam face to face on Wednesday evening ahead of di Saturday re-match to check dia weight.

Joshua vs Ruiz 2: See dia pulse dem

Joshua - Ruiz Jr

Nationality: British - American/Mexican

Age: 30 - 30

Height: 6ft 6 - 6ft 2

Stance: Orthodox - Orthodox

Reach: 82 in - 74 in

Record: 22-1-0 - 33-1-0

KOs: 21 - 22

Rounds: 91 - 151

Debut: 5/10/2013 - 28/03/2009

Nickname: AJ - Destroyer

How much Joshua and Ruiz go earn?

Tori be say Joshua dey set for one of di biggest ever paydays in boxing history.

You fit watch di match here:

Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua Venue:Diriyah Arena, Saudi ArabiaDate:Saturday, 7 December Coverage:Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app 'One Night: Joshua vs Ruiz' - watch documentary which relives one of boxing's greatest upsets on iPlayerhere

Na Sky Sports and DAZN USA be di major tori pipo wey go show di fight.