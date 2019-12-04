Image copyright BBC Sport

As Jose Mourinho dey return to Old Trafford on Wednesday almost one year afta dem chase am comot dia, one mata wey go dey pipo mind na which kain kwanta VAR go cause for di ogbonge matches.

VAR don cause controversy well well for Premier League and Mourinho imsef na pesin wey from time don para unto officials decisions wey im feel say no correct.

But di last time wey Mourinho coach for Premier League nothing like VAR bin dey for England.

Mourinho former rival Arsene Wenger, wey don become Fifa new head of global football development, don already criticize why referees no dey use monitor wey dem put for field for dem.

"Di referee need monitor to check if im dey right or wrong... For me, dis na di most important worry," Wenger tok.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Wenger say VAR for Premier League no too bad like how tori dey report am but say e too waste time

Wetin players dey tok?

Tori don comot for media of Premier League players wey no like VAR or how officials dey use am for matches. Although we no get data to support dis, e be like many of Manchester City players don complain well well about am. From Kevin De Bruyne, to Raheem Sterlin to Ilkay Gündogan.

Dis no be to say players from oda teams never para about am. Liverpool midfielder James Milner no dey hide am say im no like VAR at all.

Many players feel say las las, VAR still no dey get di correct decision.

Skip Twitter post by @SkySportsPL Kevin De Bruyne says he is 'confused' by the current handball laws after Manchester City were denied a stoppage-time winner against Tottenham on Saturday



More: https://t.co/3Z8kOuBBsS pic.twitter.com/y3CgdP40RB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2019

Former players sef don chook mouth for di mata.

For November 2019, Chelsea coach and former midfielder, Frank Lampard draw ear give anybody wey wan hear am say VAR fit dey "dangerous" for di Premier League. Lampard own be say e too dey take time.

Premier League legends like Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler and Phil Neville no happy at all wit di way tins dey go.

And di fans?

Many fans don enta social media to show dia frustration wit VAR, especially wen decision no favour dia team.

Although oda fans don use VAR kwanta to do play-play about oda tins for life.