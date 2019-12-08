Anthony Joshua collect back all im heavyweight World titles

Image copyright Getty Images

Six months afta Anthony Joshua lose all im titles for di knockout wey shock di world, im don collect all im belts back for Saudi Arabia.

Joshua jam Andy Ruiz again for di second time dis year for Dariya sport arena, to become two time world heavyweight champion. Im im win by decision wey all di judges gree to.

Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr bin scata Joshua perfect record for boxing for June but now, Joshua don join di ogbonge group of boxers wey don fight collect dia titles back.

Di group include, Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson and Floyd Patterson.

Meanwhile plenti pipo for inside social media follow to jollificate with Anthony Joshua afta im win.

Some pipo even start dey learn moral lesson from di victory.