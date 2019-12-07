Image copyright Getty Images

"Im dey humble now. Dis tin fit make am better pesin, better fighter or e fit just destroy am".

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson know how big Saturday night go be Anthony Joshua. Six months afta Joshua lose to Andy Ruiz Jr for New York im get second chance to prove to imself.

Joshua go fight Ruiz again for rematch for Saudi Arabia. Di place wey di fight go happun dem call am 'Clash on the Dunes'.

Di fight go start from 8:30 PM Nigerian Time on Saturday.

See oda heavyweight champion den wey don win dia belts back

Muhammed Ali: On February 15, 1978 Ali lose im title to Leon Spinks for 15 round split decision.

Seven months later Ali defeat Spinks for 15 rounds afta all di judges give am di victory.

Ali collect im title back to become di first fighter to win world heavyweight boxing title three times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lennox Lewis beat Hasim Rahman for fourth round with knockout

Lennox Lewis: On April 22 for 2001, Hasim Rahman shock di boxing world as im beat Lennox Lewis to collect di WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight title, for fight wey happun for South Africa.

But Rahman lose im rematch fight seven months later with Lewis, as di Britain finish am with knockout for round four for Las Vegas.

Evander Holyfield: Holyfield lose im WBA, IBF and Lineal Heavyweight title dem to Michael Moorer on points, di defeat surprise plenty pipo.

Afta Moorer victory to Holyfield e come choose to fight 45-year-old ex-Heavyweight champion George Foreman instead but im lose dat fight.

Foreman win di fight on knockout afta im land Moorer heavy blow for im chin.

On November 11, 1997, Holyfield and Moorer meet again for rematch. By dat time Holyfield don collect im WBA Heavyweight title afta im beat Mike Tyson two times while Moorer collect di vacant IBF Heavyweight title afta im defeat Axel Schulz.