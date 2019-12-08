Image copyright Gabrielle Onguéné Image example Cameroon women football shine for world stage for 2015 wen Lionesses go World Cup for de first taim wit players laik Aboudi weh deh take de team for knock out stage.

Aboudi Onguéné Gabrielle, captain for Cameroon women national team, president for "Terre Promise' association, say e wan komot women football from 'darkness'.

Di Russian champion for 2019 with CSKA Mosco make de statement for 'GO7 Awards' prize award weh e organise for compensate de pipo weh deh work hard for 2018 football season.

Na de first prize award weh player weh e still bi active wit national team don organise for encourage women football.

"We wan komot football from darkness, na why we organise de awards. For dis first edition we bi satisfied and we know say we go adjust weti weh e no work fain next taim"- Onguéné tok.

Since den, Aboudi say tins di change small-small but e also check say taim don reach for shake tins for women football.

Cameroon women football don enta for number nine day of play now dis season.

Best player, coach, scorer for last women football season take home balls, boots and moni from Aboudi weh e dey shortlist for CAF Awards wit four odas.

Award winners and some players for national team during di 'GO7 Awards' on Saturday 7 December, 2019.

Aboudi, striker for national team, football for yi na gift, and as player weh e start for young age di play wit boys dem, say na e own small contribution for komot women football from darkness.

"We no bi know say woman football dey and plenti of we start play wit boys, na so ah develop, but as model for some players now ah wan motivate dem", Aboudi tell BBC News Pidgin.

"One hand no di tie bundle and ah check say award fit push some clubs and players for achieve more".

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene di give back for women football

One of de winners, Marian Ngo-ese player weh e touch pipo dia heart last football season, tell BBC News Pidgin say e hard work pay wit de award.

"Ah glad as Aboudi weh e don always encourage me don start dis award, na big push for woman dem", de player tok.

Celine Eko president for women football league, say Cameroon football executive committee don decide for support Aboudi for dis wandaful activity next year, for organise de award wit de plyer, e announce for BBC News Pidgin.