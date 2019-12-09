Image copyright Richard Heathcote Image example Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz to reclaim all im belts

Two time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua say im do operation for June before im rematch fight with Andy Ruiz.

Joshua, collect im world titles back on Saturday, afta im defeat di Mexican fighter for Saudi Arabia.

Di Heavyweight champion no gree tok di operation wey im do but tori be say di procedure get to do with di issue wey dem diagnose afta im defeat to Ruiz.

"Even for dis camp I do operation but as I start to train for June I no get issues."

Plenty tori bin comot outside afta im defeat, wey be one of di biggest shocks for heavyweight history.

Di British-Nigerian boxer tell the 5 Live Boxing podcast say "I bin get some issue with my health wey don dey for long time,"

"I bin no know wetin dey do me. Through out training I bin dey feel tired and drained and I bin think say na di training cause am. na wetin im add put.

"For changing room before di fight I collect bucket of ice come put my head inside I begin dey think why I dey feel tired?

"Di responsibility of say pesin na world champion no easy, all di wahala, feeling tired and all.

"Now I get energy, I neva miss any session."

Im add say: "Afta my check-up e show wetin di problem be and na wetin I gatz sort out.