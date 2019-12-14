Image copyright Getty Images

Mohamed Salah score two times as Premier League leaders Liverpool win Watford on Nigel Pearson first game in charge.

Salah first curl di ball inside di far corner for di opening goal before di late second one for di final minute of normal time for Anfield.

Watford miss chance for di two halves, while video assistant referee (VAR) rull out Liverpool Sadio Mane header for offside.

With dis result, Liverpool remain unbeaten for di league dis season while Watford siddon six points from safety for di bottom of di table.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Mohamed Salah dey celebrate im opener for Liverpool with team-mates Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson

Di Reds gat to work for dia victory though - as goalkeeper Alisson make ogbonge saves afta dibreak, while Watford Ismaila Sarr also waste one big chance.

Salah miss opportunities too, but Liverpool do just enough to pick up dia 16th victory of di season.

Meanwhile afta di game, Salah tell tori pipo say im dey practice im right foot and im get luck with di first goal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mohamed Salah take im tally up to nine Premier League goals for di season with double win against Watford

"Na counter attack, I tink say we score at di right time, hopefully we go keep on wining di next few games"

"We don get more experience now, we don play togeda for three or four years, we know wen to make di game calm or fast, sometimes di crowd dey panic but we get experience, we don win some games 1-0 so e dey fine." Na so Salah tok.