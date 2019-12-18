Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mesut Ozil, na Muslim, im bin dey pray before Arsenal game against Manchester City on Sunday

Dem don remove Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil from China version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 video game afta im para for China treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Ozil, wey be Muslims, call Uighurs "warriors wey dey resist persecution".

Im also para for China too and how Muslims dey quiet ontop di matter.

NetEase, wey dey publish PES franchise for China, say dem don remove di former Germany player from three existing titles for di kontri.

"Di German player Ozil bin post some kain tins about China for inside statement for social media,"

"Di speech pepper Chinese fans for body well-well and e go against sports spirit of love and peace. We no understand, accept or forgive dis."

Arsenal say di club dey "apolitical" - dis one mean say dem no dey chook mouth inside politics. Meanwhile China foreign ministry claim say 31-year-old Ozil - wey get Turkish origin - "fall for pipo wey use fake news".

Rights groups say about one million pipo - most of dem from Muslim Uighur community- dem detain dem without trial for high-security prison camps.

China don deny say dem dey treat Uighur Muslims anyhow for di kontri dem add say dem dey train dem for "vocational training centres" to fight violent religious extremism.

Harun Khan, di Secretary general of Muslim Council of Britain, "praise" Ozil actions and describe Arsenal decision to distance demself from Ozil views as "regrettable".