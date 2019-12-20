Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ivorian Yaya Toure help Manchester City to win three Premier League titles

Racism for football dey worse now because "fans no get sense again like before", according to former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Many incident throughout Europe don happun for recent months, and many of dem na big-big matches inside Serie A for Italy.

"I've chat wit Fifa because dis na very important something," di former Ivory Coast international tok.

"E go dey difficult because di way to win dis case go dey very long."

Im tok join: "Fans, pipo, no get sense again like dem get before."

Last month, striker Mario Balotelli, Toure former City team-mate, para give fans wey shout racist abuse ontop am during match between Brescia and Verona. E say dem mind dey small and sense no dey dia head.

Fans of Cagliari club begin do like monkey to provoke Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku earlier dis season, and recently, oga of Serie A bin apologise say dem use picture of three monkeys to take do anti-racism campaign.

But racism sef dey English football, e just no plenty reach Italy own.

Toure add: "Of course e dey shocking because na 2019 we dey. For 2020, 2025 we go get young pikin dem wey don grow - wetin we go come do? You no fit continue like that."