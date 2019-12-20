Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mikel Arteta na Arsenal 20th full-time boss for dia 133-year history

Arsenal don appoint dia former player Mikel Arteta as dia new manager.

Im go replace Unai Emery wey Arsenal sack for early November

Arteta wey be 37 years win FA Cup two times for di five years wey im spend with di Gunners.

Di former Gunners midfielder bin dey work with Pep Guardiola as coach for Manchester City, im join dem afta im retire as player for 2016.

"We need to dey compete for di top trophies for di game," na wetin Arteta tok

"Dat one dey very clear to me, when I discuss with di [owners] Stan and Josh Kroenke and senior pipo from di club."

Arsenal dey siddon for number 10 position for Premier League table with 22 points.