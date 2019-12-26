Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nathan Redmond score di second goal for Southampton as dem beat Chelsea for Stampford Bridge

Arsenal new coach Mikel Arteta watch from bench as im new club draw 1-1 wit Bournemouth for Premier League.

Di Gunners appoint Arteta as dia manager to replace Unai Emery on 20 December, 2019 but even im presence for di touchline no fit do anytin as Bournemouth score for first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later score di equaliser for di second half as both teams settle for one point each.

Oda Boxing Day matches see Chelsea surprisingly lose 2-0 to Southampton for Stamford Bridge while Tottenham come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti begin life as new coach of Everton with 1-0 win ova Burnley for Goodison Park.

Results

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 0-2 Southampton

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Sheffield United 1-1 Watford.

Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham