Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deontay Wilder (right) don beat Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz since im draw with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder go happun for Las Vegas on 22 February, both fighters don confam.

Fury, 31, bin fight draw wit undefeated American Wilder, 34, for December 2018.

Wilder, wey im WBC belt go dey on di line when they jam for MGM Grand, tweet say: "kweshion no go dey again" and "I go finish wetin I start".

Fury tell fans ontop Instagram to "watch me as I knock out Deontay Wilder".

Wilder say na since like June na im dem don sign agreement for rematch, but say e go be afta im first fight Luis Ortiz from Cuba, wey im defeat for MGM Grand for November.

Fury survive knockdown two times from di American to get draw during di Los Angeles fight.

Image copyright Deontay Wilder on Twitter Image example Wilder remains unbeaten in his professional boxing career

Fury defeat Germany fighter Tom Schwarz for June, but im injure im eye during di beating im give Swedish man Otto Wallin for September. Na dis make some pipo fear say im rematch wit Wilder fit delay.

Di British man don already say im go like to follow im fellow Briton Anthony Joshua do small fight-fight for training before im face Wilder. Joshua na im get di oda three world heavyweight belts - di IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

No fighter don ever carry all four major world titles for di heavyweight division.