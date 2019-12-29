Dem no support media player for your device Fans deserve better performances - Pellegrini

West Ham don sack manager Manuel Pellegrini afta dem chop 2-1 home defeat at di hand of Leicester City - dia number 9 loss for di last 12 matches.

Di Hammers last defeat on Saturday don carri dem down to 17th position for di relegation zone of Premier League.

Former West Ham boss David Moyes dey among di candidates wey dem dey consider to replace Pellegrini.

"Na wit great disappointment we don decide to do dis," tok joint-chairman David Sullivan.

"E don dey clear say we need change in order to bring di club back on track to wetin we desire for dis season.

"We feel say e dey necessary to act now in order to give di new manager time to try and achieve that goal."

Pellegrini lose im West Ham job 18 months afta dem employ am for 2018 on three-year deal, and dem tell am about im sack small time afta e do post-match interview finish on Saturday.

Na within two hours of losing to Leicester na im West Ham make di announcement.