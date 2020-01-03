Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah na di highest casualty but di changes no end for just e sack

Ghana Football Association (GFA) don remove all dia national team coaches for all levels of di game.

Dem make di announcement late on Thursday evening and e see di end of Kwesi Appiah second time in charge of di senior men's national team.

But di changes no end for just di Black Stars.

Di GFA statement confirm say dem "don dissolve di technical teams of all national teams wit immediate effect".

Dis na sweeping move by di GFA wey don dey under new leadership since October, following year under di control of di normalisation committee.

"Di decision affect both male and female national teams," na so di GFA tok.

"Di GFA thank all di coaches and members of di respective national teams for dia contribution to our teams and Ghana football.

"We wish dem all di best for dia endeavours."

Kwesi Appiah and e coaching crew of former Ghana internationals Richard Kingston, Charles Akunnor and Stephen Appiah na di big names wey go leave, but changes go dey for all levels of di international game.