Sergio Aguero score im 12th hat trick to become di highest overseas goalscorer for Premier League history as Manchester City hammer Aston Villa 6-1.

Di Argentine pass Thierry Henry, before e join Frank Lampard on 177 goals for England ogbonge top.

Only three men - Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole - still dey ahead of am ontop di all time Premier League list.

Aguero third goal with 10 minutes to go for di match helep am pass Shearer record in terms of Premier League hat tricks too.

City no pity Villa wey suffer dia worst defeat, since Liverpool waya dem 6-0 for Villa Park for February 2016, dem don drop into di relegation zone.

Riyad score di first two goals, Gabriel Jesus also find di net.

Riyad Mahrez dey celebrate afta im score for Manchester City for Aston Villa

Anwar el Ghazi injury time goal for Villa from di penalty spot no do much to lessen dia humiliation for City hand, even though dia fans wey remain to watch di match till di end encourage dem wen e score.

Anwar El Ghazi score Aston Villa consolation from di penalty spot.

Dis result done make City second, di highest position dem don occupy following all di matches since di beginning of November, although dem remain 14 points behind leaders, Liverpool.

Villa goal difference now don worse pass Southampton own, and dem suffer dat that 9-0 home defeat by Leicester on 25 October.