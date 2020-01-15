Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di tournament bin suppose happun for June and July but Fecafoot say di change na sake of di weather conditions

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) don announce say 2021 Africa Cup of Nations go happun for January 9.

Di tournament bin suppose happun for June and July but Fecafoot say di change na sake of di weather conditions di kontri for dat time of di year.

Officials for Cameroon meet with representatives from di Confederation of African Football (Caf), including president Ahmad, on Wednesday for Yaounde.

"Dem go play di (2021 Africa Cup of Nations) for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021. Di date change sake of weather reasons based on Cameroon request," na wetin Fecafoot post online.

Di change also mean say di tournament no go clash with di expanded Club World Cup wey go happun for China for June 2021.

Caf explain say di change na based on Cameroon request.

"We don check di period of di competition based on Cameroon request sake of di weather during dat period," na wetin Caf deputy general secretary Tony Baffoe read from statement.

"After we listen to different arguments and views, particularly from di Cameroonian weather sabi pipo, meteorological authorities, di coaches and players; di representatives of Afcon organising committee, wey receive di mandate from Caf Executive Committee to take di decision, don grant dia request.

"Dem go present detailed report to di members of di Executive Committee during dia next session on February 6."

Tori be say for November 2018 dem strip Cameroon from hosting di 2019 Nations Cup with Caf onto say dem delay for di progress of preparations.

One month later, Caf announce say dem don agree make Cameroon host di 2021 competition.