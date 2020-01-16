Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ahmad visit Cameroon to see if di kontri ready to host di upcoming AFCON competition

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad end e three days visit for Cameroon wia give assurance say di West-Central African kontri go host 2021 Afcon afta deh put new dates.

Also de visit clear de air why deh bi take host rights for 2019 and put finishing touches for host African National Football Championship, CHAN 2020, for home based players for weh Cameroon di host for April.

Some of di big tins we learn from Caf President visit to Cameroon

During oga Ahmad three day visit, Cameroon get assurance say deh go host AFCON 2021 for seka as deh don put follow up committee for work wit kontri.

Meeting wit authorities give opportunity for solve de problems weh deh bi make CAF for take host rights form Cameroon for 2019.

Now Cameroon get infrastructure weh deh fit only compare wit kontris laik Morocco, South Africa and Egypt. De assurance kam afta some pipo bin di speculate say Cameroon go host wit anoda kontri and fear say deh fit still take away host rights laik for 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon lose hosting right of AFCOn 2019 to Egypt

De visit helep for clear air why Caf bin take de host rights from Cameroon from Ahmad e own mop. Di Caf President explain say for site laik Bafoussam for west region training stadium bin far, two hour for go and turn back plus roads weh deh bi spoil. Garoua no bi get hotel and now deh don di build'am.

Ahmad say wen e bi make statement say Cameroon no fit host competition wit four teams den e bi bi true but now de kontri for host CHAN get five field CAF require only four, and seven for AFCON wen de rule na six.

Cameroon wia e also approve di mascot and anthem for CHAN competition, wey di kontri go host for April.

Cameroon na host for African Nations Championship, CHAN for home-based players weh e go take place for April 2020. CAF and local organising committee shiddon put finishing touches for make de competition work.

Deh approve de mascot and anthem for CHAN. Before goment show kontri pipo mascot Tara and deh vex say e ova wowo and na CAF give dia opinion, So deh modify tara den present'am for CAF president and e delegation for cultural evening last night.