Image copyright Getty Images Image example Conor McGregor din dey fight for di first time since im beat Khabib Nurmagomedov for October 2018

Conor McGregor retun to di octagon ring wit first-round victory over American fan favourite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for Las Vegas.

Na just 40 seconds McGregor use defeat am.

Irishman McGregor, 31, claim victory for wetin sabi pipo say fit be im best performance of im career.

Two of UFC fighters wey popular pass enta same trouser for di main event area of T-Mobile Arena.

But referee Herb Dean step inside and wave say di contest contest don end afta blow afta blow land ontop 'Cowbow'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example McGregor walks away after his quickfire victory over Cerrone

"I make history tonight. I set new record. Na me be di first fighter in UFC history to give knockout victory for featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight - across three weight divisions, so I dey very proud of that," tok McGregor.

Di last time im win inside UFC octagon ring na wen e get im second UFC world title for November 2016, and afta undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat am for UFC 229 for October 2018.

"I like dis weight division. I feel really good. God willing, I come out with no injury. I dey in shape. Although, I no believe say I don reach dia. I still work to do to return to how I be before."