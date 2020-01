Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time wey di 38 year old win grand slam na 2017

Seven time champion Serena Williams on Friday morning crash comot from Australian Open afta she lose 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to Wang Qiang from China for third round.

As e be so Serena search for her 24th grand slam title go continue.

Wang bin dey serve for di match when di game dey 5-4 but Williams broke her for di first time come win di tie-break to level di game.

Di 28 year old Wang wey be number 27th seed for world tennis ranking, recover come seal victory for her third match point.

Tori be say dis Friday defeat na Serena earliest exit for Australian Open since 2006, when she lose for dis stage to Daniela Hantuchova.

Dis na Williams 23rd year as professional tennis player and she still dey eye Margaret Court record of 24 grand slam singles titles.

Di last time wey 38 year old Serena win grand slam na 2017 when she beat her sister for Australian Open final to win her 23rd title and na di same year she born her daughter too.

See di number of times wey Serena don try to break Margaret Court record