Iheanacho goal carri Leicester enta FA Cup fifth round

Leicester manage to match brake for di ginger wey Brentford carri come for second half of dem two FA Cup fourth round match.

Kelechi Iheanacho score di only goal of di game afta just four minutes when e tap in cross from full-back James Justin.

Leicester na di better team for first half and Ayoze Perez suppose don score di second goal from Iheanacho pass but Brentford keeper Luke Daniels make ogbonge save.

Afta di game Kelechi Iheanacho carrri di award for Man of the Match.

E tell BBC MOTD: "We dey happy for di win today and to go to di next round. Di oda team worry us well well.

"E dey very important as one team and as one group of players. We work really hard to di end and stand our ground. Fear catch me small because dem just dey come dey come. We defend well and in di end we win and we dey go through."