Ogbonge football fans dey get one kain deep level of physical stress wen dem dey watch dia team dey play and dem fit give diasef heart attack, na so research tok.

Di Oxford study test saliva from Brazilian fans wen dem lose to Germany for di 2014 World Cup.

Dem find levels of di hormone cortisol wey bin go up for dia bodi during di 7-1 home defeat for di semi-final.

Dis one dey very dangerous as e dey increase blood pressure and e dey put pressure for di heart.

Di researchers no find any difference for di stress levels between men and women during di game, despite say pipo dey tink say men dey like football pass women.

Bad thing wey fit happun

"Fans wey too join togeda emotionally with dia team, wey get strong sense say dem be one with dia team dey experience di greatest psychological stress response wen dem dey watch match", Dr Martha Newson, researcher for di Centre for di Study of Social Cohesion for Oxford tok.

"Fans wey be casual supporters dey also experience stress but e no dey serious like dat."

High levels of cortisol wey don tey for bodi fit:

stop blood vessels

raise blood pressure

spoil heart wey don already dey weak

Cortisol wey don raise fit also give pipo di feeling say bad tin wan happun, say dia life dey in danger and dem dey under attack.

Former research don show say heart attack among fans wen dia team dey play important match dey increases weda dem dey support di club or dia kontri.

Very serious match

For dia study, di University of Oxford sabi pipo don track cortisol levels for 40 fans' saliva before, during and afta three World Cup match.

Some fans wey don dey stresed out no fit watch di match...

Di one wey dey stressful pass na di semi-final.

"Na match wey dem waya dem - so many pipo comot dey cry," Dr Newson tell BBC News.

But di fans don use coping strategies like jokes and hugs to reduce dia stress before dem bring am down to di pre-match level wen dem blow di final whistle.

Dr Newson suggest say make stadiums dey dim light, play music wey dey calm bodi afta games wey no go well.

"Clubs fit dey do heart screening or oda health measures for dia fans wey dey committed because na dem dey at risk to experience stress during di game," she add.