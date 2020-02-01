Image copyright Getty Images Image example LeBron James (centre) dey look up as im team-mate Quinn Cook dey wipes tears from im face

LeBron James na im lead di tributes for LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for di team first game since him and im daughter Gianna plus seven oda die for helicopter crash.

Di Lakers lose 127-119 to Portland Trail Blazers for Staples Center for night wey di team bin dey remember Bryant 20-year career for LA, wia im deliver five NBA championships.

Lakers players wear shirts with Bryant numbers - eight and 24 for dia back during dia warm-up and dem print 'KB' logo for di court.

Dem begin di tribute by introducing Lakers' line-up as "number eight, Kobe Bryant", before R&B artist Usher sing Amazing Grace in front of yellow rose arrangements in the shape of Bryant jersey numbers.

Dem place Kobe number 24 and Gianna number two jerseys for di seat wia dem watch dia last Lakers game.

"Dis na celebration of 20 years of sweat, tears, di broken down body, di getting up," na wetin Lakers forward James tok.

"To sitdon hia to do everything plenty-plenty hours, di determination to dey great as like e be

"Tonight we dey celebrate di pikin wey come here 18 years of age, come retire at 38 and become di best papa wey we don see over di last three years."

Bryant, bin retire for 2016, im bin dey travel to go im 13-year-old daughter basketball practice when di accident happen for Calabasas, California on 26 January.

Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, wey be Bryant paddy man no play for Friday' game as im "no dey ready", according to his team-mate Damian Lillard.

NBA players go wear uniforms as tribute to Bryant for February All-Star weekend, Team James go wear number two, Gianna basketball jersey number, and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) go wear Kobe number 24.

Di jersey dem go also feature nine stars, wey go represent those wey die for di crash.

