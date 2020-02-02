Image copyright AFP

Di wife of late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa share foto of her daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, for social media on Saturday night.

For di foto wey dem use illustration do, her daughter wear Los Angeles Lakers jersey, with her papa jersey number, 24.

Vanessa post for her official Instagram say "she dey happy once again as she see foto of her 'baby girl,' dey smile with basketball under her arm."

Di post don already get ova 1.3m likes.

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and im daughter Gianna plus seven oda die for helicopter crash for di city of Calabasa, California on Sunday 26 January .

Kobe and Vanessa get four daughters togeda including Gianna, wey be 13 years old wey also die for di Helicopter crash.

Dis her post dey come afta fans and celebs honour Kobe for LA Lakers first basketball game for staple centre against Portland Trail Blazers.