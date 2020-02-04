John Mikel Obi: Trabzonspor condemn racist abuse against former Super Eagles captain
Turkey club Trabzonspor don condemn racial abuse wey former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi receive for dia win over Fenerbahce on Saturday.
Fans target Mikel on social media afta 2-1 victory wey move Trabzonspor above dia opponents into third place.
Di club say dem don file "criminal complain" against pipo wey dey responsible.
"Racism na shelter for di helpless and ignorant," na so Trabzonsport tok for statement for Twitter.
Mikel wey also play for Chelsea tok say: "We all be one and equal. At di end of di day, dis na just game e be."