Image copyright @PoojaMedia Image example Di Kenya use 2hrs 10mins take win di 42 km race

David Barmasai from Kenya don win di 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

Oga Tumo use two hour 10 mins take finish di 42km race wey start from National Stadium Surulere and end for Eko Atlantic on Saturday 8 February

Im fellow kontri woman Sharon Cherop carry first for female category.

Both male and female 42km runners bin dey compete for the grand prize of $50,000 while the second and third place winners go pocket $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Dis na di fourth edition of di marathon wey start for Nigeria commercial capital city wey thousand of Athletes dey come to compete .