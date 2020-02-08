Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo go miss di club training camp for Spain sake of fear of coronavirus outbreak wey fit make dem no allow enta back inside UK.

Di Nigerian striker fly from China come Manchester last weekend afta di club sign am on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tell MUTV say "If for like come with di players so dat im go get to know dem,".

"But di risk [of border restrictions wey don tight now] we know want take chances."

Meanwhile, midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Axel Tuanzebe, wey get injury, go travel go Spain.

Tori be say United go return back on Friday before dia Premier League game against Chelsea for Stamford Bridge on Monday, 17 February.