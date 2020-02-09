Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon di vote for elect dia lawmakers on Sunday February 9 even as fighting di go on for Anglophone regions for three years now.

Even as parliamentarians bin suppose for make only five years for office de election dis hold na afta seven years. Deh shift de elections two taims, first e bi get for hold for 2018, but for deh hold only presidential elections den shift parliamentary and council by one year. First for October 2018, den for four moons, from October 15 to February 9, 2020.

Dis na seven tins weh you for know dis election.

Number of registered voters

For dis twin elections, Over six million Cameroonians go vote for 180 parliamentarians, and 360 councillors. according to Cameroon election office Elecam.

Deh lawmakers and councillors go make for office for 5 years. Voting go start 8:00am go reach 6:00pm

How pipo feel about de elections

Kontri pipo di feel say de election no make any sense especially for place laik, Douala for littoral region weh na Maurice Kamto e stronghold.

So deh no vote, also big community for Anglophones weh deh run for Northwest and Southwest for dis town. For Anglophone regions deh di fear for komot vote as deh di fear for dia lives.

Image copyright Getty Images

Number of political parties

Na 33 parties dey for council and 42 for parliamentary elections

De main parties for dis elections na Cameroon's Peoples Democratic Movement, RDPC, Social Democratic Front, UNIVERS, PURS and National Reconciliation Party, NRP MANIDEM, UPC, UDC. De first taim for PURS, UNIVERS and NRP parties.

Boycott

Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM for prof. Maurice Kamto, second big party afta CPDM for 2018 presidential elections, boycott de elections fro seka de crisis for Anglophone regions.

Deh say make oda parties boycott de elections. Maurice Kamto e tok-tok pesin write for Facebook, 'We no go vote, we don boycott'.

Even political group weh e di fight for change for Cameroon, 'Stand-up for Cameroon' weh Edith Kah Walla na coordinator march for pressure goment for shift de elections.

Goment no gree shift elections

Goment shing for shift dis election even wit all de wuruwuru for Anglophone regions. Instead goment send 700 hundred para-military officers for de Anglophone regions.

E good for note say deh no bi send dis plenti soldiers for de two regions for presidential elections.

International goments too put dia mouth for inside say make president Biya shift de elections.

Lockdown for Anglophone regions

Elections di hold wit Lockdown for Anglophone regions, plenti pipo no go komot for house.

Separatist impose lockdown from number 7 day go reach number 12 day for February for spoil election.

Some churches for de two regions celebrate Sunday mass for Saturday as pipo go remain for dia house for avoid trouble.

Separatist swear say elections no go hold for dia area. Before election violence increase, army and separatists fighters burn houses, kidnap, kill pipo for de two regions.

How campaigns bi pass

-Campaign for dis election for Anglophone regions bin get special touch as goment ministers enta armoured cars for go campaign for dia villages. But, opposition no show sign say deh deh for de two regions especially for de villages. Some political parties mash-mash wrapper for oda parties, tear dia flyers and oda campaign material.