Man City vs West Ham: Bad weather force Premier League to cancel Sunday match
Dem don postpone Manchester City Premier League match against West Ham wey suppose hold on Sunday.
Manchester City wey dey second place for Premier League table suppose host West Ham by 5:30pm but di club say di match now go hold on another date.
- Why Man Utd drop Ighalo for dia training camp
- Aguero break Henry and Shearer record with im hat trick for Villa
Dis na becos of wetin di club describe as "extreme weather conditions wey Storm Ciara dey cause for United Kingdom."
Dem never announce new date for di match.