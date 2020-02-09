Image copyright Premier League Image example Storm Ciara also affect League games for Belgium and Netherlands

Dem don postpone Manchester City Premier League match against West Ham wey suppose hold on Sunday.

Manchester City wey dey second place for Premier League table suppose host West Ham by 5:30pm but di club say di match now go hold on another date.

Dis na becos of wetin di club describe as "extreme weather conditions wey Storm Ciara dey cause for United Kingdom."

Dem never announce new date for di match.