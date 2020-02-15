Image copyright Empics Image example Manchester City neva finished lower than fourth for di Premier League for di past nine seasons

Dis na di biggest tori for English football dis season.

Dem don kick Manchester City comot from Champions League until 2022.

City dey vex, dem claim say na di court no follow law to find dem guilty and dem promise say di fight neva finish.

But for now, dem don comot from any European competition and dis dey raise different kain question for di club.

Na di end for Pep Guardiola?

Image copyright Reuters Image example Pep Guardiola don dey Manchester City since 2016

For di last two weeks, City manager Pep Guardiola, don dey ansa plenti questions about im future by saying, im plan to stay till di end of im contract wit di Blues. Di contract go expire for 2021.

Also, Guardiola continue to insist say im trust di City management afta dem assure am say UEFA no bin get any basis for di tins wey dem bin chook eye inside.

Guardiola feel say dem disappoint am by dis decision? E no dey possible to say.

Bet, e fair to assume say afta im win Premier League titles back-to-back with ogbonge points for table, plus become di first side to gbab all di three domestic trophies for one single season, Guardiola morale fit dey low.

Even if City win di Champions League this season, Guardiola still waka. As e be so, e hard to imagine say im go stay with all di rumours wey dey fly upandan say Juventus want am.

Wetin go determine di future of Guardiola for Man City na if di club dey succesful for dia appeal against UEFA.

What about di players?

Image copyright Rex Features Image example Sergio Aguero become Manchester City's all-time highest goal-scorer for November 2017

We alreadi know say veteran midfielder David Silva go comot for end of dis season. But di number of players wey dia contracts go expire before City go return back to Champions League na mata wey dey worry.

Striker Sergio Aguero dey top of dat list. Im deal go expire for 2021. Leroy Sane deal go ends at the same time. John Stones deal dey expire one year later. Di same for Nicolas Otamendi.

And what about di stars wey dia contract dey go pass 2022, like Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez?

If Guardiola leave, e go easy to see plenti players follow am waka, and e fit make Man City begin build im team from di scratch.