Footballer wey bite im opponent penis for match chop five years suspension

One player chop five years suspension for France sake of say im bite im opponent penis for fight wey happun afta dia match.

Di incident happun for France for November 17 for di second division match between Terville and Soetrich.

According to one local news website for Lorraine, kasala burst wen one of di players from each of di team begin fight demself, another Terville player come join, tori be say im try to separate dem. Na so di Soetrich player respond come bite im penis.

Tori be say di victim need 10 stitches and e gatz take four days off work.

'Di incident happun afta dia match for di stadium car park. Di fight start small before e worse,' na wetin Emmanuel Saling of di Mosellan football district tok, 'im blame di two sides'. Na wetin im add put.

Saling say because di 'case dey quite original', di disciplinary committee call expert witness before dem decide to suspend di Soetrich player for five years.

While di injured Terville player chop six months suspension.

Di match end for 1-1 draw wey for be Terville first point of di season but dem punish dem with two penalty points and fine dem 200 euros sake of say dem no meet dia safety obligations as hosts and for lack of reaction from club officials when di fight start.