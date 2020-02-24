Image copyright AS Image example Sterling do interview with tori pipo AS for Spain wia foto show am with Real Madrid and Man City shirt

Foto show England international player Raheem Sterling wit Real Madrid shirt afta dem ask am about im future wit Manchester City.

"Wen you see di white shirt you go know exactly which club e dey stand for, dem dey very big" na wetin Sterling tok.

City go play Real Madrid for di last 16 of Champions League, di first leg go happun for Spain on Wednesday. Di return leg na for Etihad Stadium for Manchester on 17 March.

Dis dey come afta Uefa ban Manchester City wey be di current Premier League Champions, from European football for di next two seasons. Di ban dey start next year - 2021season.

Na because dem find out say dem find out say dem rules wey relate to how much money dem dey allowed to spend.

Dat na why tori dey fly upandan weda di City top players go leave.

So Raheem dey go?

Im tell Spanish tori pipo AS: "Right now I dey City and I dey really happy. But I go say Real Madrid na fantastic club."

Dem ask am weda im go like play for Real, im tok say: "How I go carry answer dis one? Di camera dey live or e just dey take pictures?"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say im players dey "free to tok as e be. We no dey here to tell them wetin dem need to tok ".

Sterling don score 11 goals dis season.