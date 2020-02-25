Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deontay Wilder say im costume na to respect Black History Month

Deontay Wilder don blame im big costume wey im wear enta ring for why Tyson Fury defeat am for di WBC heavyweight title.

Di American, 34, say im costume heavy so tey "legs weak am" for di fight.

Fury from Britain use ogbonge fight to win di title for Las Vegas on Saturday after Wilder pipo ask say make referee end di match for seventh round.

Wilder also tell US tori pipo say im go request for rematch to fight Fury for di third time.

"Fury no wound me at all, but di simple fact be say my uniform too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo.

Wilder say di costume, wey dem sew plenty tins ontop am, also come wit mask and crown, weigh at least 18.1kg and na tribute to Black History Month.

Fury on di oda hand no use im leg waka enta ring as im sidon ontop throne wey four pipo carri.

"My legs weak me from di from di beginning of di fight - and for di third round, my legs no fit carri me again ," tok Wilder.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fury use throne enta di ring

"I no reason am say e go heavy like that."

Although dem carri Wilder go hospital after di fight, e say im no get concussion, say im ear drum no bust or im jaw break, like di way pipo dey tok.