Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog dey play for Chinese club Henan Jianye

Cameroon attacker Christian Bassogog don announce say im go donate 10m CFA Francs ($16,000 or £13,000) to Cameroonian students wey dey live for areas of China wey di deadly coronavirus dey affect.

Di 24-year-old, wey join di Chinese Super League club Henan Jianye for 2017, currently dey Yaounde while football dey suspended for China sake of di virus.

"China get special place for my heart and dat na wia I dey play," Na so Bassogog tok afta e meet with Cameroon minister delegate of external relations in charge of di Commonwealth.

Cameroon embassy for China say na close to 300 Cameroonians, mainly students, dey live for di Hubei Province, seen as di centre of di coronavirus outbreak.

Of those numbers, around 200 currently dey di city of Wuhan wey don dey under quarantine since 23 January.

"Dis money na to help Cameroon nationals wey dey live for China especially di students.

"E dey important say we come togeda for such period and show such support and love to di needy. Di player add.

"We want more Cameroonians across di world to reach out and support not just dia kontri men but also China as a nation."

Im donation come afta di central African nation president Paul Biya order for 50m CFA Francs ($82000 or £65,000) to dey available to Cameroon embassy for Beijing, to provide assistance to Cameroonians wey dey live for di affected areas.

Bassogog, wey burst into di scene afta e become di Player of di Tournament for di 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as Cameroon win di title, say e hope say im donation go ginger more Cameroonian athletes to pay attention to di medical crisis for China.

Earlier dis month, one Cameroon student Kem Senou Pavel Daryl, bin catch di disease for Zhengzhou, Henan province.

After two weeks of treatment, di 21-year-old show no trace of di virus, im become di first African person known to catch di deadly coronavirus and di first to recover.