Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Newcastle manager Steve Bruce

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce say dem don ban pipo to dey shake hand for dia training ground.

More than 80,000 pipo dey infected with di virus for di world, and almost 2,800 pipo na di virus don kill.

"Wey get one ritual here wey everybody go shake each oda hand wen we see for morning- we don stop am sake di advice from our doctor," na wetin Bruce tok.

"Thankfully, we get correct doctor here and im go let us know wetin we gatz do."

Bruce add say: "We dey like everybody, we dey follow everything for TV for where e dey go next and we dey hope say e no go bad pass like dis for dis kontri."

Dem don postpone big sports events dem, including Six Nations rugby and Chinese Grand Prix, because of di virus, wey start from China but don spread go more than 50 kontris.

For UK dem confam three more new cases of di virus on Friday.

Di Premier League say clubs dey follow di advice wey NHS and goment give to all business dem and venues wey large number of pipo dey use.

But dem say clubs dem free to do wetin dem feel say dey necessary.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal players dey train

Arsenal don introduce extra checks for tori pipo wey go attend Saturday news conference for di club training ground, While Everton don tell all dia staff about di latest goment guidelines.

Spanish La Liga side Valencia don cancel "all meetings or public gatherings for closed spaces wey go dey risky for di players, coaching staff and club staff" afta dem confam di first case of di virus for dia city.

Even sef for Italy dem postpone football matches dem or give order make dem play di match dem for empty stadium sake of di outbreak of di northern part of di kontri.