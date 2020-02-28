Image copyright Twitter Image example King Paul Akpan Udoh, wey dey play for Pianese for Serie C

One Nigerian wey dey play football for Italy don become di first professional footballer to catch coronavirus.

King Paul Akpan Udoh, wey dey play for Pianese for Serie C, test positive for di virus. And tori be say dem don quarantine am.

Tori be say im bin get time for im career wen Italian giants Juventus bin wan sign am before im drop go di kontri third division.

Footballers dey worried about di impact of coronavirus as dem don already dey contact dia unions "out of fear" say dem fit force dem to play for "high-risk environments", according to global body Fifpro.

For inside statement dem say danger dey for football "wey fit act as place to spread" di disease.

"Our tok-tok with different football stakeholders also address di mata to reschedule international dates, chook eye for qualifying matches for dis year, Tokyo Olympics and 2022 FIFA World Cup," dat na wetin Fifpro add join.

Dem don already reschedule di AFC Champions League matches wey suppose happun next week sake of di coronavirus outbreak.