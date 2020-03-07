Image copyright Getty Images

Confederation of African Football, CAF don say deh di watch Cameroon as host for African Football Championship, CHAN as coronavirus don enta big African football kontris.

Cameroon go host CHAN 2020 from 4-25 April and na one of de kontris for announce say two pipo don test positive for coronavirus recently.

CAF komot release on coronavirus say dia team of doctors di check de situation for continent.

Eight major football kontris for Africa don already get de virus: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and South Africa.

"We no di too worry about de situation but we bi on alert for future matches like CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and African Nations Championship, CHAN weh e suppose take place for Cameroon. Cameroon also apply for host CAF Champions League.

Just now CAF medical teams di watch, di report for executive committee and if de situation wowo, CAF for decide make de play matches wit no fans, postpone or cancel.

For now CAF di promote WHO guideline for keep safe from de virus.