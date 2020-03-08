Image copyright Getty Images Image example Israel Adesanya eturula ugo

Israel Adesanya is still di middleweight champion afta e defeat Yoel Romero for fight wey many dey say e no sweet.

For di UFC 248 event, di two fighters wey dey undefeated before dis match bin dey hope to go back house with di middleweight belt.

By unanimous decision by di judges declare say na di Nigerian-born Israel, na im fight pass on di night.

Afta round 5 di judges drop scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 wey make Romero para and later complain about.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Judges drop scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 to favour di 'Stylebender'

Di fight wey many sabi pipo say no two sweet to watch, bin happun for di T-Mobile Arena for Las Vegas, American early mor mor on Sunday.

Israel Adesanya wey im nickname na Stylebender, dey represent New Zealand wey be di kontri im parents migrate to.