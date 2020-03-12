Image copyright Laurence Griffiths Image example Liverpool lose di second 3-2 for Anfield

Football fans dey use Liverpool do yeye for social media with funny-funny comments and memes afta dem crash out for Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool wey be di defending champions lose 3-2 to Atletico Madrid for Anfield and 4-2 on aggregate for dia round of 16 second leg match.

Di first leg wey dem play for Atletico house for Spain end 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp team start di second leg well, dem put di Spanish team under pressure for di first 90 minutes of di match and di pressure pay off with goal from Georginio Wijnaldum for first-half.

For extra time Roberto Firmino score to make am 2-0 but di lead no last long.

Two quick goals from Atletico substitute Marcos Llorente change di game before Alvaro Morata score for injury time to add insult to injury to send im team to di last eight of di competition.

How fans react to Liverpool defeat for social media?

Many football fans no waste time to yab Liverpool wey don win dis competition six times for social media.

See some of di funny memes and comments

Di Reds go now focus dia attention on winning di Premier League title, dem dey gap second position Manchester City with 25 points with nine games to go.

Already dis season dem don win di Uefa Super Cup and di Club World Cup title.