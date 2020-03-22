Image copyright Rangers FC Image example George was a regular striker for Enugu Rangers

Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George don die for motor accident at di age of 26.

George, wey get two caps for di Super Eagles, dey involved for one accident wey happun for Benin-Agbor road wen im dey travel to Lagos on Sunday morning.

Two oda passengers dey inside di 26-year-old striker car - anoda player from George club side Enugu Rangers FC, and dia friend.

General Manager of Rangers FC, Prince Davidson Owumi say di tori no sweet dem for belle

Dem don confam di condition of both of dem.

Di players bin dey travel from Enugu, east of di kontri to Lagos, south west of di kontri sake of di break wey dem get for di Nigerian league on Friday 20 March, 2020 sake of coronavirus pandemic.