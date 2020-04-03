Image copyright Getty Images

British-Nigeria heavyweight, Anthony Joshua fight against Bulgaria Kubrat Pulev to defend im IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles don march break till further notice.

Di fight bin suppose hold for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 20 June.

Dem bin postpone di fight on top di coronavirus palava for world.

Dis dey come from statement from Joshua promoter Matchroom Boxing wey tok say dem dey work on new date for di fight.

Joshua neva fight since December wen im win di fight against Andy Ruiz Jr for Saudi Arabia to collect back im belts wey di Mexican-American bin collect for New York wen dem first fight for June 2019.

Pulev na compulsory fight for Joshua IBF belt. Im bin suppose fight Joshua for October 2017 but n fit do am because of sholder injury.

Di British Boxing Board of Control bin suspend all di fights under them until di end of May ontop di coronavirus.