Pope Francis say make pipo “no fear" as millions of Christians celebrate Easter under lockdown
Many Christians all ova di world dey celebrate Easter for lockdown but Pope Francis say make pipo "no fear" sake of coronavirus.
Di leader of di Roman Catholic Church tok dis one during im Easter vigil service on Saturday evening for St Peter's Basilica wey dey almost empty.
- Why Catholics for Nigeria wear Black to mark Ash Wednesday
- Pope Francis test negative to coronavirus
Pope Francis say make Christians be "messengers of life for dis time of death".
Member of di world 1.3 billion Catholic community fit follow live stream of di service.
Italy still dey under lockdown and most part of di world sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
Christians around di world dey celebrate Easter, di most important festival for di Christian calendar, even with di lockdown wey mean say hundreds of millions dey for dia house.
Many priests dey hold services for churches without congregations.