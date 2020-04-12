Pope Francis say make pipo “no fear" as millions of Christians celebrate Easter under lockdown

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pope Francis for di Ester Vigil on Saturday

Many Christians all ova di world dey celebrate Easter for lockdown but Pope Francis say make pipo "no fear" sake of coronavirus.

Di leader of di Roman Catholic Church tok dis one during im Easter vigil service on Saturday evening for St Peter's Basilica wey dey almost empty.

Messenger of light

Pope Francis say make Christians be "messengers of life for dis time of death".

Member of di world 1.3 billion Catholic community fit follow live stream of di service.

Italy still dey under lockdown and most part of di world sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Christians around di world dey celebrate Easter, di most important festival for di Christian calendar, even with di lockdown wey mean say hundreds of millions dey for dia house.

Many priests dey hold services for churches without congregations.